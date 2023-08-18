15 Years Of Virat Kohli: 10 Memorable Moments From His Career So Far
Producer: Siddarth Sriram
Kolhi made his debut 15 years to this day, on August 18, when he faced off against Sri Lanka in an ODI in Dambulla. He opened the innings and scored 12 runs.
1. International Debut For India
Kohli, the man who would go on to amass over 75 centuries in world cricket, started his hunt against Sri Lanka in Eden Gardens in 2009, when he scored 107 runs to help India chase down for a win.
2. First ODI century
Virat, who has now become the all-time leading run-getter in T20Is, started off humble in 2010 against Zimbabwe, in an innings where he scored an unbeaten 26 runs.
3. Making his T20I Debut
After scoring an unbeaten century to start off his debut World Cup campaign, Kohli would go on to lift the coveted trophy and his hero Sachin Tendulkar on his shoulders as a part of the MS Dhoni-led squad.
4. Winning The World Cup in 2011
Kohli, who would go on to garner the reputation of being Australia’s kryptonite, serendipitously scored his very first Test century against the Aussies in 2012, as he put up 116 runs at the Oval.
5. Scoring his maiden Test century
Kohli would go on to be the highest run-getter for the men in blue and lead them to a win over England in an ICC Champions Trophy finale in 2013, where he scored 43 runs.
6. Winning the Champions Trophy
Following Dhoni’s shock retirement in 2015, the reigns were handed over to the talisman batsman, who would go on to score a trailblazing 147 runs against Australia in his Test captaincy debut.
7. Taking over Test captaincy from MSD
Kohli ascended to the upper echelon of batsmen as the charismatic skipper went on a rampage in 2017, scoring 3 double centuries and 2 hundreds in Tests and 6 ODI centuries, obliterating all opposition.
8. Scorching Scoring Streak in 2017
Virat Kohli put on the ultimate show for the ages as he single-handedly carried India to a win in the opening match of the 2022 T20 WC, where he scored an unbeaten and unforgettable 82 runs off 53 balls.
9. ‘That Knock’ v Pakistan in T20WC
Virat Kohli became the fourth Indian and tenth batter to play in 500 or more overall matches in international cricket, when he played against the West Indies in the second Test in Port of Spain in 2023.