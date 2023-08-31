5 Best Moments From India vs Pakistan Matches
Producer: Aditya Maheshwari
India will face arch-rivals Pakistan on September 2 in their first match of Asia Cup 2023.
Kohli Goes Down The Ground, Kohli Goes Out of the Ground
Virat Kohli’s six to Haris Rauf in the 2022 T20 World Cup has become an iconic shot in cricket history.
Sachin Tendulkar Hammers Shoaib Akhtar
Tendulkar slashed Akhtar’s delivery over point for a maximum to stun Pakistan as his 98-run knock helped India register a crucial win in 2003 WC.
Venkatesh Prasad Takes His Revenge
Venkatesh Prasad gets the better of Aamir Sohail in 1996 World Cup to take his revenge after the southpaw teased him after hitting a four.
‘Bowl-out’ in 2007 T20 World Cup
India outclassed Pakistan in the group stage match of 2007 T20 World Cup via bowl out.
Virat Kohli’s Domination
Virat Kohli registered his highest ODI score – 183-run vs Pakistan in Asia Cup 2012
Next: 5 Controversies From India vs Pakistan Cricket Matches