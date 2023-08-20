5 Biggest Upsets in T20I History
T20 is cricket’s shortest format played at the international level & it has grown in popularity in quick time
The shorter the format, the more unpredictable it
becomes and so has been the case with T20Is
Over the years there have been several major upsets with the traditional giants of the game being humbled regularly
At the inaugural World T20 in 2007, cricket powerhouse Australia lost to Zimbabwe in a Group B match
Zimbabwe astonished the world beaters by chasing down 139 in 19.5 overs causing a major upset
Then in 2009, the World T20 began with a bang as the Netherlands stunned England in the tournament opener
The Netherlands completed the chase of 163 off the very last delivery of their chase for a four-wicket win
Bangladesh succumbed to an embarrassing defeat to Hong Kong who won by 2 wickets during the 2014 T20 WC
The 2022 T20 WC kicked off with minnows Namibia thrashing former champions Sri Lanka by 55 runs
UAE won their first game against New Zealand in any format when they beat them in a T20I in 2023, creating history
Honourable mention: Scotland recording a thumping 42-run win over two-time world champions West Indies in 2022
