5 Controversies From India vs Pakistan Cricket Matches

During the 1992 World Cup, Javed Miandad mimicked Kiran More after the Indian’s frequent appeals

While Miandad complained to the umpire first, he was later seen jumping to mimic More

In the 1996 World Cup, Amir Sohail mocked Venkatesh Prasad, saying that he would hit towards cover boundary

On the very next ball, Prasad dismissed Sohail and came up with a fiery sendoff for the Pakistan batter

During an ODI game in 2006, Inzamam-ul-Haq was given out for obstructing Suresh Raina’s throw

Inzamam stopped the throw from Raina with his bat, and umpires subsequently gave the Pakistan batter out

Gautam Gambhir’s face off against Shahid Afridi in 2007 was a fiery exchange between the two players

Gambhir smashed Afridi for a boundary and the pair later had a war of words before umpires separated them

In the 2010 Asia Cup, Kamran Akmal made an overzealous appeal against Gautam Gambhir for a catch

Later on during the drinks break, Gambhir and Akmal had to be separated, MS Dhoni pulled Gambhir away