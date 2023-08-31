5 Controversies From India vs Pakistan Cricket Matches
During the 1992 World Cup, Javed Miandad mimicked Kiran More after the Indian’s frequent appeals
While Miandad complained to the umpire first, he was later seen jumping to mimic More
In the 1996 World Cup, Amir Sohail mocked Venkatesh Prasad, saying that he would hit towards cover boundary
On the very next ball, Prasad dismissed Sohail and came up with a fiery sendoff for the Pakistan batter
During an ODI game in 2006, Inzamam-ul-Haq was given out for obstructing Suresh Raina’s throw
Inzamam stopped the throw from Raina with his bat, and umpires subsequently gave the Pakistan batter out
Gautam Gambhir’s face off against Shahid Afridi in 2007 was a fiery exchange between the two players
Gambhir smashed Afridi for a boundary and the pair later had a war of words before umpires separated them
In the 2010 Asia Cup, Kamran Akmal made an overzealous appeal against Gautam Gambhir for a catch
Later on during the drinks break, Gambhir and Akmal had to be separated, MS Dhoni pulled Gambhir away
