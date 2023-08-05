5 Controversies Surrounding Venkatesh Prasad

Producer: Nibandh Vinod
Venkatesh Prasad is among those rare breed Indian pacers who were more successful in overseas conditions than at home.
As the lanky bowler celebrate his 54th birthday on 5 August, 2023; we take a look at some controversies around him.
In February 2023, Prasad criticised KL Rahul for his poor form in the India-Aus Test series. This led to a lot of backlash from fans..
In 2019, he was accused of a conflict of interest when it was revealed that he was running an academy while also serving as the junior chief selector of the BCCI.
In 2015, he said that women’s cricket was “not as exciting” as men’s cricket and that women’s cricketers were “not as good” as men’s cricketers. He was forced to apologize.
In 2000, Prasad was one of several Indian cricketers who were investigated for match-fixing. The allegations were never proven.
In 2002, Prasad was fined for verbally abusing an umpire during a match against England.
