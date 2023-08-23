5 Cricketers Who Fell Victim to Death Hoax

On August 23, legendary Zimbabwe cricketer Heath Streak became a victim of death hoax, many mourned his death but he busted the myth
Heath Streak isn’t the first cricketer who has suffered a death hoax, here are 5 cricketers who have suffered a similar fate
The news of Heath Streak’s demise was shared on X by his former teammate Henry Olonga who later confirmed that his friend was alive
In May 2021, India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also suffered a death hoax after a mix-up
Ex-Baroda cricketer Rajendra Jadeja’s demise led to confusion after which many believed that the 34-year-old passed away
In May 2019 a website claimed the Sri Lanka legend Sanath Jayasuriya passed away in a car accident in Canada
Jayasuriya lasted busted the myth by tweeting that he was ‘alive and well’, urging people not to share fake news
India’s 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev was also presumed dead in November 2020 amid rumours of heart attack
Kapil’s teammate Madan Lal busted the myth, schooling people to be ‘sensitive’
Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi also busted the myth surrounding a death hoax amid rumours of heart attack in October 2019