Everyone knows about Yuvraj Singh‘s 6 sixes in an over. He achieved this feat against England’s Stuart Broad, in the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup (2007).
Here are 5 other Indian batsmen who played remarkable innings of 36 in an over, and contributed significantly to the team.
On December 5, 2009, during the third ODI of the India-Sri Lanka series at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag scored 36 runs in a single over.
Sehwag’s explosive over against Sri Lanka’s Dilhara Fernando included 4 sixes and 1 four, making it one of the most memorable moments in limited-overs cricket.
On December 8, 2011, during the fourth ODI of the India-West Indies series at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja scored 36 runs in a single over.
Jadeja’s over against West Indies’ Kemar Roach included 5 sixes and 1 four, making it a remarkable display of his batting ability.
On September 28, 2018, during the fifth Test match between India and England at The Rose Bowl in Southampton, Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya scored 36 runs in a single over.
Pandya’s over against England’s Stuart Broad included 3 sixes and 3 fours, showcasing his aggressive batting style.
On August 3, 2002, during the third Test match between England and India at Edgbaston, Birmingham, Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh scored 36 runs in a single over.
Harbhajan’s over against England’s Andrew Flintof included 5 fours and 1 six, which made for an extraordinary display of lower-order batting.
On March 13, 2019, during the fifth ODI match between India and South Africa at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in Delhi, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli scored 36 runs in a single over.
Kohli’s over against South Africa’s Tabraiz Shamsi included 1 four and 4 sixes, showcasing his exceptional batting skills.