5 Lowest Totals of India in Asia Cup ODIs

Chasing 276, India were bowled out for 205 and lost the game by 72 runs. Tendulkar’s 93 went in vain
Sri Lanka successfully defended a score of 228 and won the game by 25 runs. Tendulkar once again top-scored with 74
In reply to SL’s 214, the men in blue were bowled out for 178. Rumesh Ratnayake returned figures of 3 for 24
Ajantha Mendia picked up 6 wickets to bowl out India for 173, handing 100-run win to Sri Lanka
Fifties from Sidhu and Manjrekar couldn’t save India from a 97-run drubbing in Sharjah. Aqib Javed picked up a 5-fer