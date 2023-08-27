Producer: Aakash Biswas

5 Lowest Totals of India in Asia Cup ODIs

Chasing 276, India were bowled out for 205 and lost the game by 72 runs. Tendulkar’s 93 went in vain

5: 205 vs Sri Lanka, 2000

Sri Lanka successfully defended a score of 228 and won the game by 25 runs. Tendulkar once again top-scored with 74

4: 203 vs Sri Lanka, 2004

In reply to SL’s 214, the men in blue were bowled out for 178. Rumesh Ratnayake returned figures of 3 for 24

3: 178 vs Sri Lanka, 1990

Ajantha Mendia picked up 6 wickets to bowl out India for 173, handing 100-run win to Sri Lanka

2: 173 vs Sri Lanka, 2008

Fifties from Sidhu and Manjrekar couldn’t save India from a 97-run drubbing in Sharjah. Aqib Javed picked up a 5-fer

1: 169 vs Pakistan, 1995