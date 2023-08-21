Producer: Amar Sunil Panicker
The highest ranked Sri Lankan batter will be pivotal for the side with centuries during the World Cup Qualifiers.
The experienced opener will be important for Bangladesh’s batting so that they can set totals or chase accordingly.
The all-rounder will be expected to play the role of a matchwinner with both his batting and bowling.
The leggie will look to use his experience from the IPL and take advantage of the conditions.
The spinner will use his experience under MS Dhoni to capitalize on his experience playing in India and make the partnership with Hasaranga click.
The IPL will help him understand the conditions better and will hope Afghanistan is able to put up a challenge.
The pacer has looked good after returning from injury and will look to hit his peak in the Asia Cup as India have struggled without him.
Arguably one of the best pacers around, Shaheen can win games on his own and his good performances against India will come in handy as he looks to replicate it.
The number one ranked batter in ODI will look to use the sub-continental conditions to his advantage and lead Pakistan to victory.
The King himself will be eyeing on the prize as he looks to get back to his best and lead from the front with his performances.
Virat Kohli – AFP