5 Players Who Can Bat at Number 4 For India in Asia Cup
Producer: Aditya Maheshwari
India have announced 17-member Squad For Upcoming Asia Cup
Number 4 batting position still remains a problem for India which they have to solve before ODI World Cup.
Shreyas Iyer will make a comeback in the Indian team after big injury lay-off. He will be expected to bat at number 4.
KL Rahul, who will also be making his comeback, is an option for the coach and captain to try at number 4 before World Cup.
Suryakumar Yadav has been backed by the selectors and team management despite his recent failures in ODI format.
Virat Kohli can also be an option for number 4 spot if other batters failed to flourish in that position.
All of India’s Asia Cup games will be played in Sri Lanka while tournament host Pakistan will get to host four games at home.
