6,6,6: Rinku Singh Produces Stunning Finish in Super Over

Rinku Singh again showed his supreme finishing skills during a UP T20 League match

Needing 17 to win in the Super Over, Rinku struck three sixes in a row to seal a memorable win for Meerut Mavericks

Rinku has made a name for producing such scintillating finishes (Video: JioCinema)

In IPL 2023, his five sixes in a row to propel KKR to a last-over win is part of folklore now

Thanks to his impressive run in IPL, Rinku earned his maiden India call-up

He made his India debut during the Ireland T20Is and is also part of the Asian Games

In his maiden innings for India, Rinku scored a superb 38 off 21 to also win the player-of-the-match award

Should Rinku continue his form, he could end India’s long hunt for a finisher

The 25-year-old has scored 1806 runs in 91 T20s at a strike-rate of 141.53

Rinku will next hope for a fruitful outing in India colours at the Asiad