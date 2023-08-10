7 Dates To Remember For Buying ODI World Cup Tickets
Producer: Amrit Santlan
i
ICC on August 9 announced that tickets for the ODI World Cup 2023 will be released in different phases
The tickets sales will begin on August 25, with fans required to register on ICC’s website
The registration begins on August 15, tickets for all non-India warm-up matches and non-India event matches go live on 25 August
From August 30, fans can buy tickets for India’s warm-up matches in Guwahati and Trivandrum
For Team India’s matches in Chennai, Delhi and Pune in the World Cup, tickets will be available from August 31
On September 1, tickets for India’s games in Dharamsala, Lucknow and Mumbai will go live
Tickets for India vs Pakistan clash on October 14 at Ahmedabad will be available from September 3
From September 15, fans can buy tickets for the semifinals and final of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023