7 PLAYERS WHO ARE POSSIBLY PLAYING IN THEIR LAST ODI WORLD CUP

David Warner(36) who has already won three major trophies across all formats, will look to end his 50-over career on a high note as he looks to seal yet another trophy
Indian skipper, Rohit Sharma (36) will look to add the final trophy in his limited-overs career as the opening batter will be looking to go all the given the advantage of the World Cup being hosted at home.
The former skipper of Afghanistan, Mohammad Nabi (38) is most likely featuring in his last World Cup and will want to take his side as far as possible.
Angelo Mathews (36), the Sri Lankan all-rounder is at the final stages of his career and it would be massive if he were able to win the World Cup for his country as he slowly comes to an end to his cricketing career.
Shakib Al Hasan (36), the all-rounder has been arguably one of Bangladesh’s best ever cricketers the country had produced. He even had a great World Cup in 2019 where he scored 606 runs and picked up 11 wickets. He will also look to end his World Cup on high.
Mushfiqur Rahim(36), has been one of Bangladesh’s finest batters across all formats. He also had a stellar 2019 World Cup in England where he supported Shakib to build many partnerships and will look to do the same one last time.
Moeen Ali(36) has been part of England’s best period in cricket history. He won the T20 WC in Australia in 2022, he also won the 2019 ODI World Cup in England. He will look to finish his career off in style.