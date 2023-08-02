7 Players with Best Bowling Figures in ODI World Cup
The World Cup witnessed beloved moments, from famous bowlers’ brilliance like Andy Bichel, Winston Davis to underdogs’ surprises, shaping their teams’ fortunes in pursuit of the ultimate cricketing prize.
From legendary Glenn McGrath to Ashish Nehra, veteran players have bowling figures that represent some of the most outstanding individual performances in the history of the ICC Cricket World Cup.
Glenn McGrath (Aus)
He took 7/15 against Namibia in the 2003 World Cup.
Andy Bichel (Aus)
He took 7/20 against England in the 2003 World Cup.
Tim Southee (NZ)
He took 7/33 against England in the 2015 World Cup.
Gary Gilmour (Aus)
He took 6/14 against England in the 1975 World Cup.
Ashish Nehra (Ind)
He took 6/23 against England in the 2003 World Cup.
Chaminda Vaas (SL)
He took 6/25 against Bangladesh in the 2003 World Cup.