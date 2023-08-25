9 Fastest T20 Centuries in Different Leagues

Producer: Amar Sunil Panicker

Tom Kohler-Cadmore

He managed to score a century off just 46 deliveries against the Dubai Capitals. 

2022

International League T20

Craig Simmons

He managed to rack up 102 runs of merely 41 deliveries for the Perth Scorchers against the Adelaide Strikers at the WACA.

2014

Big Bash League

Chris Gayle

Formerly known as Barisal Burners, Gayle was the marquee signing for the franchise and scored the first century in the league which he scored in 44 balls. 

2012

Bangladesh Premier League

Andre Russell

With only 10 overs remaining in the innings, Russell managed to smash the Trinbago Knight Riders by scoring a ton off 44 deliveries. 

2016

Caribbean Premier League

Babar Azam

The Pakistan skipper managed to score a ton off 57 deliveries and still is a threat to many top bowlers. 

2023

Lanka Premier League

Rahul dravid (ind)

With just 1 run behind, he recorded 13288 runs, including 45 centuries.

2023

Pakistan Super League

Nicholas Pooran

With just 1 run behind, he recorded 13288 runs, including 45 centuries.

2023

Major League Cricket

Harry Brook

Brook plays for the Northern Superchargers in the uniquely formatted league and scored the 105 runs in 42 balls against the Welsh Fire. 

2023

The Hundred

Chris Gayle

Gayle’s Iconic 175 against Pune Warriors India was a legendary one as he went on to score 175 making it the highest individual total in the IPL.

2013

Indian Premier League

Watch Next: Team India stars spotted at Mumbai Airport 