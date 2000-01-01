9 Interesting Facts About MS Dhoni

Hailing from a small town in Jharkhand, Dhoni worked his way up from being a ticket collector at the Kharagpur railway station to becoming the captain of the Indian cricket team.

MSD

was awarded the prestigious Padma Bhushan in 2018, and the Padma Shri in 2009. He is also the recipient of Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna in 2007, India's highest sporting honour.

Due to his reverence for the Indian Army, Dhoni underwent a 2-week training program with their Parachute Regiment in 2019, and got appointed as an honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Army.

Dhoni is passionate about motorcycles and owns an impressive collection of two-wheelers. He has been seen riding the iconic Yamaha RD350 and the Confederate Hellcat.

international cricket captaincy is adorned with numerous records. He led India in the most Test matches, ODIs, and T20Is, showcasing his exceptional leadership, longevity, and consistency.

Dhoni's

Dhoni's wicketkeeping showcased lightning-fast reflexes and exceptional agility. He surpassed Adam Gilchrist's record for most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in international cricket.

Dhoni holds the record for the fastest stumping in international cricket. In 2018, he stumped West Indies batsman, Keemo Paul off the bowling of Kuldeep Yadav in just 0.08 seconds.

Dhoni actively engages in philanthropic activities, spearheading initiatives such as the Dhoni Charitable Foundation, to support underprivileged children.

Besides cricket, Dhoni excelled in other sports too. He was a skilled football and badminton player during his school days and even played at the district and club level in those sports.

Liked What You Saw?
View More

More