Hailing from a small town in Jharkhand, Dhoni worked his way up from being a ticket collector at the Kharagpur railway station to becoming the captain of the Indian cricket team.
was awarded the prestigious Padma Bhushan in 2018, and the Padma Shri in 2009. He is also the recipient of Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna in 2007, India's highest sporting honour.
Due to his reverence for the Indian Army, Dhoni underwent a 2-week training program with their Parachute Regiment in 2019, and got appointed as an honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Army.
Dhoni is passionate about motorcycles and owns an impressive collection of two-wheelers. He has been seen riding the iconic Yamaha RD350 and the Confederate Hellcat.
international cricket captaincy is adorned with numerous records. He led India in the most Test matches, ODIs, and T20Is, showcasing his exceptional leadership, longevity, and consistency.
Dhoni actively engages in philanthropic activities, spearheading initiatives such as the Dhoni Charitable Foundation, to support underprivileged children.