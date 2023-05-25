You Won't Believe Exist
9 Pictures Of
Virat Kohli
Did you ever think you would see Virat Kohli gorging on burgers?
+ +
+
+
+
A young Kohli receiving an award from Ashish Nehra.
+ + +
+
+
+
The star cricketer with a friend in a clothes store.
Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh in a candid frame.
Kohli seen posing with two female fans.
+ + +
Can you recognise Kohli and Ishant Sharma from their U-19 days?
+ + +
+ + +
The player looks slyly at Rahul Dravid.
A young Kohli seen enjoying horse-riding.
Virat Kohli shows off his swag along side his dad.
Liked What You Saw?
View More
More