Cricketing genius Sachin Tendulkar was born into an intellectual family. His father was a writer and a poet. His brother is also talented at the artwork.
An adorable photo of Sachin with his father Ramesh Tendulkar.
Sachin was named after famous music director Sachin Dev Burman in a hope that he will pursue art as his passion. However, he was not a bit closer to those expectations.
Sachin was sent to cricket coaching class as a punishment exercise by his brother and mentor Ajit Tendulkar.
Sachin Tendulkar with his childhood friend Atul Ranade.
Photo of Sachin Tendulkar from India's Tour of New Zealand in 1989-90.
In 1990, a teenage Sachin Tendulkar became the first overseas-born player to represent Yorkshire, a county that had never selected cricketers from another country before.
Sachin Tendulkar walks off the field after scoring his maiden international century at Old Trafford in August 1990.
A rare picture of Sachin Tendulkar and Sir Don Bradman. Sachin had an opportunity to meet Bradman on his 90th birthday.
