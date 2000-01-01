9 Rare Pictures Of MS Dhoni
The future 'Captain cool' seen practising his wicket-keeping skills.
How adorable is Dhoni looking in this B&W passposrt-sized photo!
A teen Dhoni posing with a trophy. Perhaps, it was a premonition of his later winning streak.
The former Indian skipper looks charming here, doesn't he?
Dhoni's love for bikes started early. He has quite the collection now.
The star cricketer poses with his homies.
Dhoni seen here with Santosh Lal, who taught him his famous helicopter shot.
The champion seen with his family at their ancestral home.
Dhoni during his Indian Railway TT days.
