Turns 74: Revisiting His Records
Sunil Gavaskar
Most test centuries: Gavaskar scored 34 centuries in Test matches, a record at the time of his retirement. He played crucial innings against some of the best bowling attacks of his era.
First to reach 10,000 runs: Gavaskar was the first cricketer to reach the milestone of 10,000 runs in Test cricket. He achieved this feat in 1987 during a match against Pakistan.
Most runs in a debut series: In his
debut series against the West Indies in
1971, Gavaskar amassed 774 runs,
setting a record for the most runs in a
debut Test series.
Highest runs in a single innings: Gavaskar's highest individual score in Test cricket is 236 not out, which he achieved against the West Indies in 1983.
Outstanding away performances:
Gavaskar displayed his prowess in
challenging conditions, particularly
away from home. He scored heavily in
countries like England, Australia, and the
West Indies.
774 runs against WI in a series: He is the only cricketer to score 774 runs against West Indies in a series.
First to carry the bat: Gavaskar was the first Indian to carry his bat throughout the innings in Faisalabad Test against Pakistan. He had scored 127 (not out) runs in that innings.
Scored 1,000 four times: He is the only batsman who has for a record four times scored more than 1,000 runs in a single calendar year.
Century in taking catches: Gavaskar was an incredible batsman, but also a shrewd fielder. He was the first Indian non-keeper to reach century of catches in Test cricket, with 108 grabs.
