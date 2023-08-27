Afghanistan’s Best XI for ODI World Cup 2023

Afghanistan will be one of the dark horses in the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup 2023
With star names such as Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, they can hurt any opponents on their day
Here is Afghanistan’s Best XI for the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup 2023
Rahmanullah Gurbaz is an explosive batter, he showed plenty of promising signs during IPL 2023 and will be a reliable wicketkeeping pick
Ibrahim Zadran smashed an 80-run knock in 2nd ODI vs Pakistan, and will be the perfect partner for Gurbaaz
Even though Riaz Hassan has played just 5 ODI games, he scored a promising knock of 34 in the ODI series finale vs PAK
Mohammad Nabi the former captain will be another key player with his all-round ability on Indian pitches
Hashmatullah Shahidi the captain of the ODI side will be a key cog for Afghanistan, he has played in 62 50-over games
The 30-year-old Najibullah Zadran has scored over 2013 in 88 ODIs for his nation and will add to steel to the middle order
Rashid Khan will be the most important player for his side, his batting and bowling will decide how far Afghanistan will progress
Noor Ahmad, on the basis of his impressive performances on Indian pitches during IPL 2023 should be an automatic choice
Given his all-round skills Mujeeb Ur Rahman is another automatic pick, he picked up five wickets and scored 68 runs vs Pakistan
Fazalhaq Farooqi will lead the Afghanistan pace attack, he will be his side’s most potent weapon
Gulbadin Naib picked up three wickets during the ODIs vs Pakistan but his experience of 77 games will be massive