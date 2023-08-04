Alex Hales Announces Retirement From International Cricket With Immediate Effect
The explosive top-order batter represented England in 11 Tests, 70 One-Day Internationals and 75 T20Is.
Alex Hales shared a note on his Instagram account to announce his retirement from international cricket.
Alex Hales last appearance for England was in the T20 World Cup 2022 final against Pakistan at Melbourne.
Alex Hales was a vital cog in England’s T20 World Cup triumph last year.
Alex Hales scored 2,419 runs at 37.79 with six centuries and 14 fifties in 70 ODIs.
In 75 T20Is, Alex Hales made 2,074 runs at 30.95 with one century and 12 half-centuries.
In 11 Tests, Hales could only manage five fifties and a total of 573 runs at 27.28.
Alex Hales has confirmed that he will continue to play in county cricket and franchise league tournaments.