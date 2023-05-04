What Triggered the
Ugly Fight?
Virat Kohli-Gautam Gambhir
Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir got into an altercation after RCB won against LSG at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.
Afghanistan’s Naveen Ul Haq was at the centre of the controversy, but Kohli was in the heat of the moment for the majority of the game.
Kohli had been celebrating each time LSG lost a wicket in the chase, and this seemed to have irked Gambhir.
The incident that triggered both Kohli and Gambhir’s emotions came in the last ball of the 17th over when Siraj bowled a dot and gave a stare down to Naveen.
Kohli intervened when Naveen charged at him, and they exchanged a few words.
After the match, Kohli and
Naveen came face to face
again, and a few words
were exchanged.
Gambhir was seen in an animated discussion with the umpires post-handshake.
LSG opener Kyle Mayers approached Kohli, and Gambhir swiftly pulled Mayers aside, leading to the confrontation.
Kohli and Gambhir were fined 100% of their match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct. Naveen incurred a 50% match fee fine.
