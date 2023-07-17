ASIA GAMES 2023: INDIA’S WOMEN cricket SQUAD
Editor: Aparna Singh
The Indian Women’s cricket team is gearing up for playing 14 Asia Cup matches, set to take place at Hangzhou, China, from September 19 to October 8, 2023.
As per BCCI release, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur is to lead the squad.
Explosive left-hand batter, Smriti Mandhana is named vice-captain of the Indian women’s cricket team.
Power-hitter Shafali Verma might be seen in the top-order. Batter Amanjot Kaur is also part of the squad.
Popular all-rounder, Jemimah Rodrigues is also a must have for the team.
Kanika Ahuja is the other all-rounder India is considering for the Asia Cup matches.
Richa Ghosh and Uma Chetry are the wicket-keeping options the Indian team has got.
Anusha Bareddy, who has showed her mettle in the recent Hong Kong Asis Cup for Emerging India, is a part of the upcoming Asia Cup too.
With spinners— Devika Vaidya, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Minnu Mani, and pacer Anjali Sarvani the bowling line-up seems strong as well.
Renuka Singh Thakur: Despite being the leading wicket-taker at the Commonwealth Games 2022, she has been left out of the Asian Games squad.