Meet Jassym Lora Russell, Andre Russell's Wife
A model by profession, Jassym Lora Russell is married to West Indies cricketer Andre Russell.
She enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram, with over 381K followers.
Jassym was born on February 11, 1989, in Miami, US.
Jassym and Andre got engaged in 2014. Two years later, they tied the knot.
An ardent cricket fan, she is often spotted at stadiums supporting her husband.
The couple are parents to a daughter, Aaliyah Russell.
Jassym always dreamt of becoming a Victoria's Secret Angel.
Among her favourite actors are Chris Evans, Will Smith and Shah Rukh Khan.
Jassym loves shopping, travelling and partying.
