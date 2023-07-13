Arjun Tendulkar selected for South Zone in Deodhar Trophy

Arjun Tendulkar, who plays for Goa, grabbed headlines as he scored a century on his debut against Rajasthan. 

He picked a total of 12 wickets and scored 223 runs in the seven games he played.

He debuted in the IPL for the Mumbai Indians where he picked 3 wickets in 4 games at an economy rate of 9.36 runs per over. 

Mayank Agarwal who was the highest run-scorer with 990 runs is the Captain of the South Zone side.

Here is the full squad:  Mayank Agarwal (C),  Rohan Kunnummal (VC),  N Jagadeesan (WK),  Rohit Rayadu,  KB Arun Karthik,  Devdutt Padikkal,  Ricky Bhui (WK),  Washington Sundar,  V. Kaverappa  V Vyshak,  Kaushik V Mohit Redkar Sijomon Joseph Arjun Tendulkar Sai Kishore. Standbys: Sai Sudharsan Nikin Jose Pradosh Ranajn Paul Nitish Kumar Reddy KS Bharat (WK)