Arjun Tendulkar selected for South Zone in Deodhar Trophy
Arjun Tendulkar, who plays for Goa, grabbed headlines as he scored a century on his debut against Rajasthan.
He picked a total of 12 wickets and scored 223 runs in the seven games he played.
He debuted in the IPL for the Mumbai Indians where he picked 3 wickets in 4 games at an economy rate of 9.36 runs per over.
Mayank Agarwal who was the highest run-scorer with 990 runs is the Captain of the South Zone side.
Here is the full squad:
Mayank Agarwal (C),
Rohan Kunnummal (VC),
N Jagadeesan (WK),
Rohit Rayadu,
KB Arun Karthik,
Devdutt Padikkal,
Ricky Bhui (WK),
Washington Sundar,
V. Kaverappa
V Vyshak,
Kaushik V
Mohit Redkar
Sijomon Joseph
Arjun Tendulkar
Sai Kishore.
Standbys:
Sai Sudharsan
Nikin Jose
Pradosh Ranajn Paul
Nitish Kumar Reddy
KS Bharat (WK)