The Ashes began with England’s stunning declaration for 389/9. But Pat Cummins’ captain’s knock handed a 2-wicket victory to Australia
the Lord’s Test witnessed one of the ‘Just Stop Oil’ protesters invading the pitch and throwing orange powder near the pitch. Jonny Bairstow escorted him out of the field
Jonny Bairstow’s run-out by Alex Carey was the most controversial incident of the Ashes 2023. It left the English fans fuming and sparked a ‘Spirit of Cricket’ debate
Ben Stokes’s 155 in the second innings went in vain as Australia won the game by 43 runs to lead series 2-0
In the aftermath of Bairstow’s dismissal, two MCC members were suspended as they tried to mock Australian players in the Lord’s Long Room
Nathan Lyon’s heroics will be remembered for a long time. He walked out to bat with an injured calf and was limping in the middle but didn’t give up.
Mark Wood and Chris Woakes returned in Leeds Test and helped England bounce back with a 3-wicket win to keep the series alive.
Stuart Broad became the second fast bowler in the world with 600 Test wickets.
Australia retained the Ashes after the final day of the Manchester Test was washed out due to rain
Stuart Broad retires from Test cricket. He made the announcement after the conclusion of the third day’s play.