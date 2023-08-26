Producer: Aakash Biswas
Asia Cup 2023: 5 Records of Babar Azam vs India
Pakistan captain Babar Azam will be in focus when his team takes on India in Asia Cup
The dynamic Pakistan batter has scored 250 runs in 9 matches against India
Babar has played 5 ODIs against India, scoring 158 runs
His average against India is 31.25, striking at 89.28
Babar’s top-score against India in ODIs is 48
Babar has lost his wickets twice to Kuldeep Yadav – most to any Indian bowler in ODIs
Babar has lost his wickets twice to Kuldeep Yadav – most to any Indian bowler in ODIs
The Pakistan captain’s overall top-score against India is 68 which came in T20 World Cup 2021
Pakistan will begin their campaign against Nepal in the Asia Cup 2023
NEXT: 10 BEST BOWLING FIGURES IN ODI’s ASIA CUP HISTORY