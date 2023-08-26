Producer: Aakash Biswas

Asia Cup 2023: 5 Records of Babar Azam vs India

Pakistan captain Babar Azam will be in focus when his team takes on India in Asia Cup

The dynamic Pakistan batter has scored 250 runs in 9 matches against India

Babar has played 5 ODIs against India, scoring 158 runs

His average against India is 31.25, striking at 89.28

Babar’s top-score against India in ODIs is 48

Babar has lost his wickets twice to Kuldeep Yadav – most to any Indian bowler in ODIs

The Pakistan captain’s overall top-score against India is 68 which came in T20 World Cup 2021

Pakistan will begin their campaign against Nepal in the Asia Cup 2023