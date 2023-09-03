Producer: Aakash Biswas
How Can India still qualify for Super Fours?
The India vs Pakistan game in Kandy was washed out due to rain on Saturday
India posted 266 in 48.5 overs after opting to bat first before rain stopped the play
Both India and Pakistan bagged a point each after the washout
Pakistan stormed into the Super Fours with 3 points
India are yet to confirm a berth in the next stage of Asia Cup
India need to defeat Nepal in their next fixture to advance into the Super 4s
India will have 3 points in the kitty if they manage to beat Nepal
If Nepal cause an upset, India’s Asia Cup campaign will end on Monday
