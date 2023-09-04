ASIA CUP 2023: Jasprit Bumrah to Miss Game Against Nepal Due to Birth of His First Child; Expected to Return for Super 4s

Producer: Amar Sunil Panicker
Jasprit Bumrah is set to miss out India’s second group stage fixture against Nepal in the Asia Cup 2023.
He will be away from the squad as he is expecting his first child with his wife, Sanjana Ganesan.
Bumrah is expected to make his return to the squad in the Super 4’s stage of the tournament, assuming India does not lose against Nepal.
Sanjana Ganesan has made appearances on MTV’s show Splitsvilla after which she went on to become a well-renowned sports presenter.
The pair got married on March 15, 2021.
The duo were rumoured to be dating for two years after which they decided to get married.
Bumrah just returned back to full fitness after picking up a stress fracture on his back in September, 2022.
Bumrah will hope to get back to his best for the Asia Cup and the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup, 2023, hosted by India
WATCH NEXT: Asia Cup 2023: How India Can Still Qualify for Super 4s