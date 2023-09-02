Producer: Aakash Biswas
Asia Cup 2023: What if Rain Washes Out IND vs PAK Match?
India and Pakistan will lock horns in Asia Cup on September 2 in Pallekele
The game against Pakistan is India’s opening match at the continental tournament
But the fans might get disappointed as rain is likely to play the spoilsport
94% chance of precipitation is predicted with an additional 27% likelihood of thunderstorms
SOURCE: ANI
But what if the India vs Pakistan gets washed out?
In the case of a washed-out game, both India and Pakistan will be awarded one point each.
Pakistan will qualify for Super Four with 3 points
Pakistan lead the Group A points table as they defeated Nepal in their previous encounter
Indian will have to beat Nepal to make it to the next round
