Asia Cup: 7 Top Scorers for India Against Pakistan Since 2010

His 83-run knock in Dambula helped India beat Pakistan by three wickets in Asia Cup 2010
A young Virat Kohli scored 183 off 148 balls in India’s successful chase of 330 against Pakistan in 2012
Rayudu scored 58 off 62 balls against Pakistan in 2014. However, India lost the game by 1 wicket
In a low-scoring affair in 2016, Kohli scored 49 off 51 as India successfully chased down 84
As stand-in captain in 2018, Rohit smashed a 39-ball 52 to guide his side to an easy win
Dhawan went all guns blazing in 2018 and scored 114 runs in 100 balls
The former Indian captain scored 60 off 40 balls in 2022 edition which was a T20I tournament