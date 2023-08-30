Producer: Aakash Biswas

Asia Cup Returns to Pakistan After 15 Years

Asia Cup 2023 begins on Wednesday with Pakistan and Nepal locking horns

The continental event returns to Pakistan after 15 long years

The last time Pakistan hosted the event was in 2008

It’s also the first multi-nation event in Pakistan since the 2009 terrorist attack on Sri Lanka team bus

“We all are very excited that the Asia Cup is beginning from this city,” said Babar Azam

Asia Cup 2023 began with Pakistan winning the toss against Nepal in Multan

The toss was followed by a live performance by Nepali singer Trishala Gurung

Pakistani singer Aima Baig entertained the crowd with her melodious voice