Asia Cup Returns to Pakistan After 15 Years
Asia Cup 2023 begins on Wednesday with Pakistan and Nepal locking horns
The continental event returns to Pakistan after 15 long years
The last time Pakistan hosted the event was in 2008
It’s also the first multi-nation event in Pakistan since the 2009 terrorist attack on Sri Lanka team bus
“We all are very excited that the Asia Cup is beginning from this city,” said Babar Azam
Asia Cup 2023 began with Pakistan winning the toss against Nepal in Multan
The toss was followed by a live performance by Nepali singer Trishala Gurung
Pakistani singer Aima Baig entertained the crowd with her melodious voice
