Australia Ignore Batting Star in 18-man Squad for ODI World Cup
Australia are the first team to name a squad for 2023 ODI World Cup in India
Cricket Australia has announced an extended 18-man squad for the event starting October 5
Pat Cummins has been named captain as Australia hope to win the title for a record-extending 6th time
The squad will be trimmed to 15 closer to the tournament meaning three players will be removed from the final list
Marnus Labuschagne is the big name to have missed the bus for the showpiece event
Since his debut in January 2020, Labuschagne has played 30 of Australia’s 38 ODIs
He has scored 847 runs in 28 innings at 31.37 including one century and six half-centuries
Two uncapped players are part of the squad including spinner Tanveer Sangha and allrounder Aaron Hardie
Australia will start their World Cup campaign against India on October 8 in Chennai