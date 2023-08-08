Babar Azam Becomes 2nd Player to Score 10 T20 Centuries in Men’s Cricket
With a sublime century in LPL, Babar Azam joins Chris Gayle in an elite list.
While Babar Azam is the first Asian batsman to achieve the feat as Virat Kohli is second on the list with 8 tons.
Chris Gayle is the leading century-score in Men’s T20 cricket – 22. His highest score in T20 is 175.
Pakistan captain Babar Azam is second on the list with 10 centuries in T20s out which he scored three in international circuit.
Michael Klinger has slammed 8 T20 centuries in 206 matches while playing for Australia, Adelaide Strikers, Kochi Tuskers Kerala and more.
Destructive Australia opener David Warner also scored 8 T20 centuries in 356 matches.
Batting maestro Virat Kohli has also slammed eight T20 centuries – 7 for RCB and 1 in Indian colours.
Former Australia white-ball captain Aaron Finch also slammed 8 centuries in the shortest format of the game.