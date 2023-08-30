Babar Azam Registers Second Highest Individual Score in Asia Cup
Producer: Aditya Maheshwari
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam hit 151 runs against Nepal in the 2023 Asia Cup opener.
Babar Azam decorated his knock with 14 fours and four sixes to register second highest score in Asia Cup.
Here is the list of top 5 Highest Score in Asia Cup (ODI) History
Virat Kohli is at the top of tally with his 183-run knock vs Pakistan in Asia Cup 2012.
Babar Azam moved to the second spot with 151-run knock against Nepal in Asia Cup 2023.
Former Pakistan captain Younis Khan is at the third spot with his 144-run innings against Hong Kong in 2004 tournament.
Bangladesh’s Mushfiqur Rahim also scored 144 runs against Sri Lanka in 2008 Asia Cup and is placed at the fourth position.
Shoaib Malik scored 143 runs versus India in the 2004 mega event.
