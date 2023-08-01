Best Cricket Stadiums Around The World

There are several iconic cricket stadiums around the world known for their history, atmosphere, and grandeur. The best ones are mentioned here.
Lord’s Cricket Ground (London, England)
Lord’s, referred to as the ‘Home of Cricket’, is one of the oldest cricket grounds. It has history dating back to 1814, and a seating capacity of 28,000. The stadium includes a beautiful blend of historic and modern architecture.
Narendra Modi Stadium(Ahmedabad, India)
The Narendra Modi Stadium, with a seating capacity of 132,000, is the world’s largest cricket stadium. It boasts eco-friendly features like solar panels along with advanced technology such as giant LED screens and modern media facilities.
Melbourne Cricket Ground(Melbourne, Australia)
The MCG is one of the largest stadiums globally, with a seating capacity of over 100,000 spectators. Dating back to 1853, it boasts top-notch facilities for players, officials, and spectators.
Eden Gardens(Kolkata, India)
Established in 1864, Eden Gardens has a seating capacity of 66,349. Over the years, Eden Gardens has undergone renovations and upgrades to meet international standards and provide a world-class experience.