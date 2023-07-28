Bhuvneshwar Kumar Removes ‘Cricketer’ from Instagram Bio, Sparks Retirement Rumours
Producer: Amrit Santlan
i
Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar caused a massive frenzy recently after he changed his Instagram bio.
Previously, Bhuvneshwar’ bio read ‘Indian cricketer’, while he later changed to ‘Indian’ on Friday.
The cricketer’s social media activity led to plenty of speculation regarding his retirement.
The 33-year-old had last played for India in November last year during a T20I match against New Zealand.
Bhuvneshwar played all 14 games in IPL 2023 season for Sunrisers Hyderabad but hasn’t been included in the India setup.
Since IPL 2023, Bhuvneshwar has also stayed away from domestic cricket, further raising doubts on his future.
The pacer was recently seen at the NCA in Bengaluru as he posted a picture with Rinku Singh.
Nicknamed ‘Bhuvi’ the right arm quick has 21 Test caps for India, alongside 121 ODI and 87 T20I appearances.