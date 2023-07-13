Can Yashasvi Jaiswal Score A Century On Test Debut?
Debutant Indian batter Yashasvi Jaiswal was not out on 40 at the end of the first day play of the opening Test match against West Indies in Dominica.
Can he join the list of a debutant to score century on Test debut? Here are the highest run scorers for India on debut.
Shikhar Dhawan had scored an impressive hundred off just 85 balls – the fastest by a Test debutant – vs Australia in 2013. His 187 off 174 balls is the highest by an Indian on Test debut.
Rohit Sharma scored 177 runs against West Indies in 2013, the second-highest score by an Indian batter on Test debut.
GR Viswanath hit 137 runs against Australia in 1969, the highest score by an Indian batter on Test debut in Australia.
Prithvi Shaw scored 134 runs against West Indies in 2018, the fourth-highest score by an Indian batter on Test debut.
Sourav Ganguly scored 131 runs against England in 1996, the fifth-highest score by an Indian batter on Test debut.
Surinder Amarnath is next in the list with 124 runs against Australia in 1967.
Suresh Raina scored 120 runs against Sri Lanka in 2010 on his Test debut.