CEAT Cricket Rating Awards 2023 Winners

The CEAT Cricket Rating (CCR) awards 2023 were held in Mumbai on Monday

CCR honoured some of the finest accomplishments on the field, both men and women

Source: X / @CEATtyres

Here are the List of Awardees

Shubman Gill: International Batter of the Year, ODI Batter of the Year, Men’s International Cricketer of the Year

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: T20 Bowler of the Year

SuryaKumar Yadav: T20 Batsman of the Year

Deepti Sharma: Women’s International Cricketer of the Year

Shafali Verma: Felicitation of U-19 Women’s World Cup Winning Captain

Brendon McCullum: Best Coach

Kane Williamson: Test Batsman of the Year

Yuzvendra Chahal: First Indian Bowler to take 300 T20 Wickets

Madan Lal: Lifetime Achievement Winner