CEAT Cricket Rating Awards 2023 Winners
The CEAT Cricket Rating (CCR) awards 2023 were held in Mumbai on Monday
CCR honoured some of the finest accomplishments on the field, both men and women
Source: X / @CEATtyres
Here are the List of Awardees
Shubman Gill: International Batter of the Year, ODI Batter of the Year, Men’s International Cricketer of the Year
Bhuvneshwar Kumar: T20 Bowler of the Year
SuryaKumar Yadav: T20 Batsman of the Year
Deepti Sharma: Women’s International Cricketer of the Year
Shafali Verma: Felicitation of U-19 Women’s World Cup Winning Captain
Brendon McCullum: Best Coach
Kane Williamson: Test Batsman of the Year
Yuzvendra Chahal: First Indian Bowler to take 300 T20 Wickets
Madan Lal: Lifetime Achievement Winner
