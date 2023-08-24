Chandrayaan-3 Landing: 5 Best Tweets

Producer: Aakash Biswas
India’s Chandryaan-3 landed on the moon on Wednesday at 6:04 PM
History was scripted as India became 1st country to land on the moon’s South pole
Cricketers reacted to ISRO’s massive success in their moon mission
Every hard landing has lessons which take us closer to a soft landing – on the moon, and in life: Sachin Tendulkar
Congratulations @isro and all those who dedicated themselves to this historic mission. We are on the Moon: Virender Sehwag
Many congratulations to the #Chandrayaan3 team. You have made the nation proud: Virat Kohli
India – The 𝐟𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐭 𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 to reach the lunar south pole. That’s got a nice ring to it: Rohit Sharma
MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva was also seen celebrating the landing of Chandrayaan-3
The former captain also witnessed the historic event and cheered for it