A recent report suggests that Shane Warne's death may have been precipitated by the Covid vaccine.
Warne passed away last year at the age of 52.
He was found unresponsive in his villa during a vacation in Thailand last year.
Foul play was not suspected in the shock death of Warne.
It was reported that he died of a suspected heart attack.
A cardiologist and an Australian medic revealed a major reason behind Warne's sudden demise.
Dr Aseem Malhotra & Dr Chris Neil said that Warne may have been precipitated by the COVID mRNA vaccine that he had taken approximately 9 months prior.
They said their research shows that a COVID mRNA vaccine can cause a rapid acceleration of coronary disease.
Meanwhile UK's Conservative Party MP Andrew Bridgen also backed the call for the suspension of vaccines until deeper research is conducted.
