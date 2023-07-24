Cricketers With Most International Player of The Series Award, Indians Top List
Virat Kohli (Ind): He has 20 Player of The Series award to his name, from his 153 played series.
Sachin Tendulkar (Ind): He has 20 Player of The Series award to his name, from his 183 played series.
Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh): He has 17 Player of The Series award to his name, from his 153 played series.
Jacques Kallis (SA):
He has 15 Player of The Series award to his name, from his 148 played series.
Sanath Jayasuriya (SL): He has 13 Player of The Series award to his name, from his 176 played series.
David Warner (Aus): He has 12 Player of The Series award to his name, from his 119 played series.
Chris Gayle (WI): He has 12 Player of The Series award to his name, from his 141 played series.
Ravichandran Ashwin (Ind): He has 11 Player of The Series award to his name, from his 98 played series.
Shaun Pollack (SA): He has 11 Player of The Series award to his name, from his 107 played series.
Shivnarine Chanderpaul (WI): He has 11 Player of The Series award to his name, from his 136 played series.