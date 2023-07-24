Cricketers With Most International Player of The Series Award, Indians Top List

Virat Kohli (Ind): He has 20 Player of The Series award to his name, from his 153 played series.

Sachin Tendulkar (Ind): He has 20 Player of The Series award to his name, from his 183 played series.

Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh): He has 17 Player of The Series award to his name, from his 153 played series.

Jacques Kallis (SA): He has 15 Player of The Series award to his name, from his 148 played series.

Sanath Jayasuriya (SL): He has 13 Player of The Series award to his name, from his 176 played series.

David Warner (Aus): He has 12 Player of The Series award to his name, from his 119 played series.

Chris Gayle (WI): He has 12 Player of The Series award to his name, from his 141 played series.

Ravichandran Ashwin (Ind): He has 11 Player of The Series award to his name, from his 98 played series.

Shaun Pollack (SA): He has 11 Player of The Series award to his name, from his 107 played series.

Shivnarine Chanderpaul (WI): He has 11 Player of The Series award to his name, from his 136 played series.