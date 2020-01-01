Cute Pictures Of Anushka-Virat's Daughter Vamika
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli broke the internet when they announced their pregnancy in 2020.
Adorable clicks of the little one with her parents.
An adorable click of the little one with Anushka.
Virat Kohli being the doting dad to his little princess.
A tender moment between Anushka and Vamika as Anushka's mother looks on.
Vamika smothers her mother with kisses as they enjoy the outdoors.
Virat lets his daughter play with water as he holds her.
The star cricketer enjoys some quality time with his kid by the pool.
Virat and Anushka take a walk down by the beach with Vamika.. what a cute sight it is!
