Deepak Chahar: Life Facts and Career
Deepak and his cousin, Rahul Chahar got their first cricketing training from Deepak’s father, who was a district-level player.
Deepak Chahar made his first-class debut for Rajasthan in Dec 2010, and his international debut in 2017 (ODI) and 2019 (T20I).
In his second T20I appearance, Chahar took 6 wickets for just 7 runs against Bangladesh, which was a match-winning performance for India.
Chahar has credited Rahul Dravid, his under-19 days’ coach, for his growth and development as a cricketer.
The all-rounder can swing the ball both ways and has developed a variety of deliveries, making him a potent weapon in limited-overs cricket.
Deepak Chahar’s 4/13 is one of his best IPL knocks of all time. It was pivotal in CSK’s 2021 match win against PBKS.
After a 2021 IPL match, Chahar publicly proposed to girlfriend (now wife), Jaya Bhardwaj. The sweet spectacle was advised by CSK skipper- MS Dhoni.
In November 2019, he took a hattrick in a T20I match against Bangladesh, becoming the first Indian male cricketer to achieve this feat in T20Is.
Chahar shares a record-breaking partnership of 224 runs for the 10th wicket with Avesh Khan in a Ranji Trophy match. This partnership is the highest for the 10th wicket in first-class cricket.
In July 2019, Chahar’s career-defining moment emerged in an ODI against Bangladesh. His 69* in a last-wicket partnership, sealed a thrilling victory for India.