Riyan Parag was the highest run-getter, highest six-hitter, joint third-highest wicket-taker and Player of the Tournament
Parag also scored a couple of centuries in the tournament and ended it with 354 runs
Rohan Kunnummal ended the tournament with 311 runs including a blistering hundred against North Zone
Kunnummal also featured in put two hundred-plus opening stands with South Zone captain Mayank Agarwal
Vidhwath Kaverappa opened the tournament with a dream spell of 5 for 17 to shoot out North Zone for 60
Kaverappa was the highest wicket-taker of the Deodhar Trophy, picking up 13 scalps in 5 matches
Shahbaz Ahmed finished the tournament with 12 wickets in five games, the joint-second most in the competition
South Zone Captain Mayank Agarwal finished second on the run-charts with 341 runs in six innings
He struck 4 half-centuries, the joint-most in the tournament with Harvik Desai who scored 301 runs in 5 games