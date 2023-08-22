every team which has WON THE ASIA CUP SO FAR
India has been the most dominant side in the history of the tournament, winning 7 out of the 15 tournaments so far.
India
(7-time winners)
1984, 1988, 1991, 1995, 2010, 2016, 2018
The men in blue clinched the title two out of the last three editions and will be looking to once again bring home the gold this year, as they enter the tournament as favourites.
Sri Lanka follows India very closely with six title wins in the Asia Cup, with their latest win coming in 2022.
Sri Lanka
(6-time winners)
1986, 1997, 2004, 2008, 2014, 2022
Despite the shaky transitional period the side has been undergoing recently, the Sri Lankans will surely come into this year’s tournament trying to defend their title against all odds.
India’s arch-rivals, despite the flurry of talent that has passed through their ranks, have managed to clinch the Asia Cup just two times, with their last win coming in 2012.
Pakistan
(2-time winners)
2000, 2012
As the hosts of the tournament this time around, the pressure will definitely be on Pakistan to overcome their past woes and to bring sliverware to their homeland.
