Faf du Plessis: Best IPL Knocks

Looking back at his IPL records (2013-22) 2013: Playing for the CSK, Faf nearly led his team to victory with an unbeaten 96* off 55 balls. His innings played a crucial role in run chase against KXIP.
2018: In a high-pressure final against SRH, du Plessis displayed composure and skill with an unbeaten 67* off 42 balls. His innings helped CSK lift the IPL trophy for the third time.
2019: Facing a strong bowling attack from MI, du Plessis played a crucial innings, scoring 67 off 42 balls. Despite ending on the losing side, his innings showcased his ability to perform under pressure.
2020: Opening the batting for the CSK, du Plessis anchored the innings with a knock of 79 off 47 balls. His innings against KKR propelled the team to a formidable total and contributed to their victory.
2020: In a crucial match against DC, du Plessis played a responsible innings, remaining unbeaten on 71* off 46 balls. His knock ensured CSK reached a competitive total and emerged victorious.
2021: Faf fell short of just 5 runs short from a century in a match against KKR. His unbeaten 95* (60) propelled CSK to a massive total of 220. They defended it successfully, winning by 18 runs.
In 2022, the South African cricketer got picked up by RCB, and is currently playing for the franchise. The power-hitter showcased similar skills and reliability as when he was with CSK.
2022: Making his debut as captain for RCB in the 15th edition of IPL, Faf played a brilliant innings of 88 off 57 balls, setting a formidable total of 205/2 against PK.