Four Sri Lanka Stars Injured Ahead of Asia Cup 2023
Sri Lanka have been hit by an injury crisis ahead of the 2023 Asia Cup which they are co-hosting
As many as four of their top stars have picked up various injuries in the lead up to the continental tournament
Dilshan Madushanka is the latest in the list after he tore an oblique muscle during a practice game
As per reports, the left-arm pacer is now battling to get fit for the ODI World Cup
Lahiru Kumara is also unlikely to feature in Asia Cup thanks to a side strain
Legspinner Wanindu Hasaranga is recovering from a grade two thigh strain
Dushmantha Chameera hurt his shoulder during the Lanka Premier League
Before that, Kusal Perera and Avishka Fernando were put under observation following positive covid tests
Sri Lanka are in Group B of the Asia Cup alongside Afghanistan and Bangladesh
The defending champions begin their campaign against Bangladesh on August 31st
