Four Sri Lanka Stars Injured Ahead of Asia Cup 2023

Producer:  Feroz Khan

Sri Lanka have been hit by an injury crisis ahead of the 2023 Asia Cup which they are co-hosting

As many as four of their top stars have picked up various injuries in the lead up to the continental tournament

Dilshan Madushanka is the latest in the list after he tore an oblique muscle during a practice game

As per reports, the left-arm pacer is now battling to get fit for the ODI World Cup

Lahiru Kumara is also unlikely to feature in Asia Cup thanks to a side strain

Legspinner Wanindu Hasaranga is recovering from a grade two thigh strain 

Dushmantha Chameera hurt his shoulder during the Lanka Premier League

Before that, Kusal Perera and Avishka Fernando were put under observation following positive covid tests

Sri Lanka are in Group B of the Asia Cup alongside Afghanistan and Bangladesh

The defending champions begin their campaign against Bangladesh on August 31st