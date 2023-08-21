From Chahal to Dhawan: 5 Players Who Miss Out on Asia Cup 2023 Squad
Producer: Aditya Maheshwari
The All India Selection Committtee announced 17-member squad for Asia Cup.
KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer returned after Injury lay-off But few Star Players Missed Out.
Yuzvendra Chahal fails to make the cut for Asia Cup squad as the selection committee decided to go ahead of with other options.
Shikhar Dhawan was another notable omission from the squad as Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan were preferred over him.
Chief selector Ajit Agarkar admitted that Ravichandran Ashwin was in contention but he failed to make the final cut.
Another off-spinner Washington Sundar missed out on Asia Cup 2023 squad.
Veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar also failed to make the cut for Asia Cup squad as he last played for India in November last year.
India will open their campaign against Pakistan on September 2
